BECKLEY — The West Virginia Hive, in partnership with the West Virginia University Institute of Technology Launch Lab, will host a new Pitch Southern West Virginia business idea competition round on March 30 on the WVU Tech campus.

Those eligible to participate include WVU Tech students, faculty and staff, and entrepreneurs and businesses of the southern West Virginia counties of Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Logan and Mingo.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

