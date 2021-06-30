HUNTINGTON — The delay of trials due to COVID-19 closures in the judicial system last year does not violate defendants’ rights to a speedy trial, West Virginia’s high court has ruled.
The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia ruling, penned by Chief Justice Evan Jenkins, stemmed from a filing by Harold Radford Porter, 40, of Huntington, who has been jailed for more than a year and a half while awaiting a trial on murder charges.
Porter was jailed in November 2019 in the Sept. 21, 2019, shooting death of Sontezz Lomax, 39, of Charleston. Huntington police responded to a shooting at 2:51 a.m. Sept. 21 outside of a bar in the 800 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington to find Lomax dead and another person injured.
Porter was indicted on one count of murder, attempt to commit a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm on Oct. 31, 2019. State law says he must be tried with in a year. However, on order of the Supreme Court of Appeals, courts across the state shut down March 16 and the declaration was extended through June 29, 2020. Even once reopened, the courts were subject to specified pandemic protocols, which varied spending on the severity of the virus in each county.
Porter had said the state violated his right to a speedy trial by not trying him within three regular terms of court after his indictment was returned. However the state argued it had no choice but to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Porter filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him based on failure to provide a speedy trial, but it was denied in January 2021 by Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell, citing COVID-19. He took his case to the Supreme Court, which upheld Farrell’s decision.
“We would be remiss if we did not recognize the impact that the judicial response to the COVID-19 pandemic had upon the State’s ability to try (cases),” Jenkins wrote.
The justices said legislature amended the West Virginia Code for the court system in 1923, shortly after the Spanish influenza epidemic, but even that did not anticipate the closure of courts in response to a significant public health crisis.
A criminal defendant’s right to a speedy trial is protected by both the United States and West Virginia constitutions.
The state said certain terms of court were an exception from the run because part of that statute pertained to a witness being kept away due to sickness. However, Jenkins noted the state did not attempt to schedule a trial during those terms, or identify a witness whose testimony it intended to present.
The justice said the statute states the right to a speedy trial encompasses three “regular” terms, but the word regular has not been precisely defined by Legislature. The justices said they held the word regular means “full” and “complete.”
A term of court during a judicial emergency in which trials are curtailed for a period of time does not satisfy the definition of a “regular” term, they said.