The state of West Virginia ended the 2021-22 fiscal year with $1.3 billion more than Gov. Jim Justice’s lowered estimates, according to a report prepared for the Senate Finance Committee.
In total, the state collected more than $5.89 billion against Justice’s estimate of $4.57 billion.
About 42.5% of the state’s revenue came from personal income tax collections, which accounted for $2.5 billion of the state’s revenue for Fiscal Year 2022, which ended June 30.
The governor notably has kept flat budget estimates for at least the past two years, typically underestimating how much revenue the state will collect in a given year.
The governor increased his revenue estimates by $10 million in January.
Justice didn’t release a statement about the monthly revenue report Friday. He has in the past touted the surplus revenue as signs that West Virginia is thriving and that it could do without the personal income tax.
The governor has failed to get the Legislature to repeal the personal income tax during the past two legislative sessions, with the House of Delegates rejecting it in a 100-0 vote in 2021, after Justice criticized House Republicans for refusing to take up the measure, and the Senate declining to take up the measure during an election year.
The state collected $232.13 million in personal income tax revenue in June.
The House adopted a provision during the 2022 Legislative Session that would have incrementally repealed the personal income tax and put $265 million in a special fund to offset lost revenue from phasing out West Virginia’s personal income tax.
The Senate didn’t take up the House bill, and Senators rejected attempts by the House to build that provision into the budget for 2022-2023.
Per state law, half of the state’s surplus revenue will go to the Rainy Day Fund. Justice in the past has convened the Legislature for special sessions to have lawmakers distribute the surplus funds.
The governor has some authority over excess revenue, being able to recommend the Legislature appropriate it during special legislative sessions.
Other highlights from Friday’s state revenue report include $120.87 million in severance revenue collection. That is $80 million more than Justice predicted the state would collect.
Revenue officials previously said natural gas prices have experienced a higher-than-expected value and warned state officials and lawmakers to avoid relying too much on that revenue to craft the state’s budget.
For the total 2021-22 fiscal year, the state collected $768.79 million in severance tax revenue, exceeding estimates by $449 million.
The state also exceeded estimates for sales tax and tobacco tax revenues in June. The state collected $192.85 million in sales taxes for June, which account for sales made during May. That’s $31 million above the state’s estimate. The state collected more than $14.55 million in tobacco taxes in June, exceeding estimates by more than $650,000.
Fiscal year 2023 began July 1.