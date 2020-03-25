CINDERELLA — The West Virginia Department of Highways spent much of this past week replacing a large drainpipe that was washed out on Sycamore Road at Cinderella Hollow near the Mingo County Board of Education Central Office.
The old drainpipe was washed out when two inches of rain fell in the Tug Valley region in the early morning hours of Friday, March 13, which caused flash flooding throughout the area.
The heavy rainfall caused Sycamore Creek, which runs from the head of Cinderella Hollow and empties into the Tug, to rise, washing out the clogged up pipe and the majority of the road, which is the only entrance to the BOE.
Enough of the old road and pipe were still left that a temporary road was constructed by the DOH so that BOE employees could access the central office.
The DOH worked for much of last week and got the new drainpipe put in place on Wednesday. The entire project was completed by the end of the week.
During the repairs, a water line was busted, which caused the water in the nearby community of Valley View to turn murky, but Veolia quickly fixed the issue and a boiled water advisory was not in effect.