CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History recently announced grants awarded to organizations and individuals for fiscal year 2023 through the State Library Commission, State Historic Preservation Office and the State Arts Office, according to a news release.

“We are proud to be able to distribute these grants to deserving organizations, projects and individuals across the Mountain State,” said WV Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith.

