CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History recently announced grants awarded to organizations and individuals for fiscal year 2023 through the State Library Commission, State Historic Preservation Office and the State Arts Office, according to a news release.
“We are proud to be able to distribute these grants to deserving organizations, projects and individuals across the Mountain State,” said WV Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith.
“We are very thankful to Governor Jim Justice for securing the funding that allows us to help these organizations, and for always supporting the mission of our department to grow the arts in West Virginia, help preserve historic properties across the state and assist public libraries to provide access to resources and services to all West Virginians.”
The West Virginia Library Commission provides Grants in Aid to West Virginia Public Libraries which, in combination with local support, provides operating funds to public libraries to expand and enhance services to their patrons. Grants in Aid funds are distributed to all public libraries based on service area population as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Decennial Census. Currently service population is calculated using the 2020 Census.
The West Virginia Library Commission also offers Public Library Service Center and Unassigned Affiliate Grant, provides funding to Service Center libraries for cooperative professional support to affiliate libraries.
The Library Commission works with the larger libraries in the state to improve services and for continuing education.
West Virginia Library Commission Grants in Aid for West Virginia Public Libraries
Mingo County Public Library, $102,036.13
Williamson Public Library, $21,992.31