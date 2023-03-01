HUNTINGTON — West Virginia consumers reported losing over $19 million to scams last year, according to newly released data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
The data showed the FTC received 8,578 fraud reports from consumers in West Virginia in 2022 and reported losing a total of $19,381,378, with a median loss of $500.
The top category of reports received from consumers in West Virginia was identity theft, followed by imposter scams, prizes, sweepstakes and lotteries, online shopping and negative reviews, and banks and lenders.
Across all types of reports, the FTC received a total of 15,624 reports from consumers in West Virginia in 2022.
Nationally, the data shows that consumers reported losing nearly $8.8 billion to fraud in 2022, an increase of more than 30% over the previous year.
The FTC received fraud reports from 2.4 million consumers last year, with the most commonly reported being imposter scams, followed by online shopping scams. Prizes, sweepstakes, and lotteries; investment related reports; and business and job opportunities rounded out the top five fraud categories.
A full breakdown of reports received in 2022 is now available on the FTC’s data analysis site at https://ftc.gov/exploredata. The data dashboards there break down the reports across a number of categories, including by state and metropolitan area.
