WILLIAMSON — After a successful show from another promotion last year, wrestling will again make its return to the Williamson Memorial Fieldhouse in February.
All-Star Wrestling and promoter Gary Damron will bring “My Bloody Valentine” Feb. 11 with doors to open at 5 p.m. and bell time set for 7 p.m.
The event will feature Arn Anderson and his son, Brock Anderson. Arn Anderson’s career was highlighted by his alliances with Ric Flair and various members of the wrestling stable The Four Horsemen in the National Wrestling Alliance and World Championship Wrestling. WCW legend Buff Bagwell and IMPACT star Heath will also be on tap for the show.
When started in 2006, ASW held shows in Mingo and Logan counties, before finding its home in Boone.
“The very first one was in Williamson at the field house,” Damron said. “Then the second one was at Logan at the field house. And then the next one we did was Gilbert, and after a while we went to Madison. We just hopped, skipped and jumped everywhere there at first.”
Brayden Williamson is set to kick off the evening’s events with a performance of the national anthem. Williamson, a Logan County native, is a young Gospel, Bluegrass and Country Music singer and guitarist.
