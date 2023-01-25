Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20230125-wdn-wrestling.jpg
Buy Now

All Star Wrestling and promoter Gary Damron will bring “My Bloody Valentine” Feb. 11 with doors to open at 5 p.m. and bell time set for 7 p.m.

 Courtesy of All Star Wrestling

WILLIAMSON — After a successful show from another promotion last year, wrestling will again make its return to the Williamson Memorial Fieldhouse in February.

All-Star Wrestling and promoter Gary Damron will bring “My Bloody Valentine” Feb. 11 with doors to open at 5 p.m. and bell time set for 7 p.m.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you