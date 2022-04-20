WILLIAMSON — Williamson Police Department Chief Grady Dotson took some time during the April 14 council meeting to showcase body cams being used by the department.
“This is the latest Axon Body Cam,” Dotson said. “It’s one of the first things that I got for the police department when we first came in. This is brand new, there’s not many agencies that have them. These are the most advanced camera there is. Chicago Police Department, LAPD, places like that is the only couple of places that use them. Most of them still use the Axon Body Cam 2s, different than 3s.”
Dotson said having the department use body cameras was important for him.
“It keeps the citizen safe and it keeps the officer safe as well,” Dotson said. “Everybody has watched videos and stuff about officers when they have their body cams on. That was one of the first things I wanted to do when I came in, like I said. We always wear them constantly when we go on calls and stuff like that.”
Dotson said the new cameras have more advanced technology to ensure needed footage is captured. He said it also features measures for officer safety when they are out on foot that they can be located with coordinates when needed by supervisors.
“Most of the times you actually have to turn it on,” Dotson said. “You’ll have to tap it twice and then it will start recording, or you can just keep it on and then you can obviously view it. But now what happens is the technology has gotten so advanced that if you deploy a non-lethal weapon or you pull your weapon it will automatically trigger the camera on. If an officer gets out on a foot chase or he gets out in a field somewhere, it will be able to locate him and it will immediately start pinging supervisors notifications and things like that.”
Dotson said these cameras will go a long way for safety all around. He said the footage can also be used by the courts when needed.
“It’s huge for officer safety,” Dotson said. “Again, it protects our citizens. If an officer is in the wrong, then that footage is there.”
In the same vein of working to remain on the cutting edge, Dotson also said the department is working to have a certified drug recognition officer. He said this officer can be used by other local departments as well, since there is not another one in the county.
In other first responder news, Williamson Fire Department Chief Joey Carey came before the council to discuss his department. He said beautification efforts have been taking place at the department itself, and that he is looking at grant funding for some of the needed upkeep.
Carey said equipment inspections had recently taken place and yielded mostly positive results.
“One of our jacks last year was leaking pretty bad,” Carey said. “We had that repaired … the other side now is starting to leak a little bit. During the inspection yesterday, it was kind of a concern so I’ve been in contact with those guys to see if they’ll help us out again with that jack.”
Carey said the air compressor that fills their air tanks has also been down for a while, but he has found a company to get an estimate for the repairs and said he should know soon what the department is looking at for that.