CHARLESTON — The Williamson Police Department and a representative from the state Attorney General’s Office will host a drug take back site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the department, 108 E. Fourth Ave., Williamson.
The DEA spearheads Drug Take Back Day, which was initially launched in 2010. During the event, local and state law enforcement agencies collect unused medication and responsibly dispose of it. The DEA typically hosts two prescription drug take back days per year with one in the spring and one in the fall.