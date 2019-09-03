WILLIAMSON – The Williamson Police Department made several arrests over Labor Day weekend in what is the first of many round-ups that will be taking place, according to police Chief Grady Dotson.
Dotson along with Patrolman J.T. McCown, Sergeant Jarrod Marcum and Mingo County Sheriff Deputies Blake Sipple, Roger Fitch and Max Mounts went around the city of Williamson on Saturday and served several individuals with capias warrants while also making other arrests on various charges.
On top of the arrests, Dotson said they also issued several citations Saturday for public intoxication and open containers as a way to try to combat the foot traffic that is seen within the city and make it look better during the holiday.
Here is a list of the arrest made by the WPD over the weekend:
- Ricky Colton Lee, 22, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with being in possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment and two counts of battery on a police officer, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, officers received information that Lee was at a residence in Williamson and went in an attempt to serve a capias warrant for a previous arrest.
Upon arrival, the owner gave officers permission to search the residence. The defendant was allegedly found hiding in a closet inside the bedroom of two juveniles. He was told to come out of the closet. He did and allegedly started punching the officers.
Officers also located a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine and a bag full of needles just one room over from the bedroom of the two juveniles, according to the report.
- Elizabeth Miller, 43, and Daniel Dingess, 39, of South Williamson were arrested Aug. 31 and charged with daytime burglary, destruction of property, conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, officers responded to a call on East 5th Avenue in Williamson of two people breaking into a residence. Upon arrival, officers discovered both Miller and Dingess inside the residence. The defendants allegedly told officers that the residence belonged to Dr. Shaffer and did not belong to them.
The officers discovered substantial damage inside the home and also found drug paraphernalia, according to the report.
- Nathan Dwayne Cantrell, 30, of Hardy was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with two counts of obstructing an officer, driving revoked 2nd offense, no insurance, no registration and no seat belt for an incident that occurred in August 2018, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
- Robert Lee Waller, 24, of Sidney was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with DUI causing seriously bodily injury, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
Officers were called to a one-vehicle accident at the top of 4th Avenue Hill in Williamson. Officers noted that Waller smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared to be heavily intoxicated.
During officers' attempts to conduct a standard field sobriety test, Waller allegedly told officers “there’s no reason to do this, I’m drunk.” He was then placed under arrest and taken to Williamson Memorial Hospital for a blood draw.
A passenger in the vehicle sustained serious life-threatening injuries according to the report and was transported by EMS to Pikeville Medical Center.
- Eugene Thorn III, 42, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with driving revoked, no operators, no child safety restraint and no seat belt stemming from an incident that occurred Aug. 1, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
- James Christian Venturino, 21, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with public intoxication, underage consumption, littering, obstructing and providing false information stemming from an incident that occurred March 31, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.
*NOTE: This article will publish in the Sept. 11 print edition due to not meeting the deadline for print on Sept. 4.