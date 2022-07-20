WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Police Department, like many other departments across the nation, is facing an officer shortage.
The city’s council met in an hour-long executive session Thursday to discuss the issue before returning to address the public about the concerns.
“I’ll set it up for you: We have, I guess we’ll call it for this council, it’s first crisis,” said Mayor Charlie Hatfield. “Nothing that we can’t get over. We have a manpower shortage in our police department.”
Hatfield said two officers had resigned, with Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson reading their letters to council later in the meeting. Hatfield said during executive session council was also informed a third officer plans to resign before the end of the current quarter.
The council voted Thursday to make an emergency 90-day hire of a former employee of the department. Council also charged the department with being proactive in seeking potential new officers.
“We can’t solve everything, but we can solve our immediate problems to make sure we have manpower for public safety,” Hatfield said. “Our chief of police has given us some structures and some paths, and the council will probably be spending the next few weeks working on filling those other positions and reviewing everything.”
Dotson said the main factor in the officers leaving is finding better paying jobs in other fields.
“Pay and different things always play a factor in the career that we have chosen,” Dotson said. “When these two officers came to me with resignation letters, it was hard for them, and it’s really hard for me.”
Hatfield said the council will review pay structure and other factors in the hopes of attracting and retaining officers for the police force.
“We’re living in a very difficult time,” Hatfield said. “Law enforcement doesn’t attract a lot of people like it used to because obviously, sadly this country doesn’t appreciate its police officers in my opinion — their safety, their service and everything has been neglected and taken advantage of, and I think it’s showing its fruits and problems by what we see here.”
Dotson echoed the remarks from Hatfield, and said he wished nothing but the best for the departing officers because he knows why people are continuing to leave the field across the nation.
“We live in a time that police officers are getting killed left and right,” Dotson said. “When these two resignations came, it wasn’t a shock because they want to better themselves.”
Dotson said he will continue working to ensure the safety of those in the city and wants those living and working in Williamson to always have officers looking out for them.
“I want Williamson to have a police force,” Dotson said. “I want Williamson to excel. I want the citizens to always know that they’re safe. I put a lot of hours in myself that I don’t get paid the overtime and stuff for, and my guys do, too. I really appreciate them.”
The Williamson Police Department has since shared application information on its Facebook page. The post stated the department is looking to hire part time West Virginia certified officers. Anyone interested in applying can contact Dotson at 304-928-0484.