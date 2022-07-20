Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20220720-wdn-wpd.JPG
Buy Now

Williamson Police Department Chief Grady Dotson reads resignation letters from two officers during a meeting of Williamson City Council Thursday, July 14, 2022.

 Nancy Peyton | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Police Department, like many other departments across the nation, is facing an officer shortage.

The city’s council met in an hour-long executive session Thursday to discuss the issue before returning to address the public about the concerns.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you