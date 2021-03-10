WILLIAMSON — A Williamson man is behind bars and is facing three separate charges, two of which are felonies, stemming from a domestic violence incident on March 2.
Matthew Wayne Pierce, 31, was arrested March 3 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with child neglect creating risk of injury and strangulation, both felonies, as well as one count of domestic battery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, a female victim told police that on March 1 she was home in bed. The defendant, identified as Pierce, came home around 5 a.m., and she could tell he was intoxicated.
The victim told police that the defendant wanted to have sex, but she refused, and he proceeded to yell and cuss at her.
The victim told police that he blocked the bedroom door and threatened to kill her and himself, according to the report. He grabbed her by the throat and started choking her and shoved her onto the ground.
The female told police she was able to get out of the home and went to her mother’s residence on Vinson Street. According to the report, she said Pierce then showed up at the home on Vinson Street and shoved her against the wall and once again began choking her.
The report states that he forcibly pulled the victim’s infant daughter out of her hands, causing redness to the baby’s body. He also threatened to take the baby despite his intoxicated state, but a maintenance man intervened and got the baby and returned it to its mother, according to police.
Pierce was arraigned in Mingo Magistrate Court by Magistrate Jim Harvey and remains lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of an $11,000 cash-only bail.
WPD Lieutenant J.E. Spence and Patrolman M.E. Tiller were listed on the complaint as the investigating officers.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.