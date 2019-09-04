Williamson Daily News
WILLIAMSON - A man and woman from Aflex were arrested Tuesday Aug. 27, after they allegedly broke into a house on West 6th Avenue in Williamson during the day.
Joshua Daniel Marian, 32, and Charity Jo Workman, 27, ware charged with daytime burglary, destruction of property and conspiracy by the Williamson Police Department, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court on Aug. 28.
According to the complaint, officers responded to a call on West 6th Avenue about a pair of subjects breaking into a residence along the street.
Officers located both the defendants still in the residence. They told officers that the residence did not belong to them and they had no idea who the owner was, according to the complaint.
The officers observed substantial damage to the interior of the home.
Both Marian and Workman were arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Dave Justice, and both are currently being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $30,000 bail.
Lt. Jimmy Spence and Patrolman J.T. McCown of the WPD were the arresting officers.
Williamson Police would like to remind residents to keep their homes locked at all times, even if they are inside the home.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.