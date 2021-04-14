The Chattaroy community lost an icon on Friday, April 9, as World War II veteran Thomas G. Allen died at the age of 99. He was born Aug. 29, 1921.
Allen was a U.S. Army veteran who served during World War II from 1942 to 1946.
Allen was married to the late Audrey Ford Allen, and they had six children, including Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame members Alvena Allen Elliot and the late Erwin “Erkie” Elliot as well as daughters Deborah Allen Ward, Beverly “Bea” Allen Houston and the late Felicia Gail Allen, as well as son Col. Thomas “Tony” Allen Jr.
Allen was also a former recipient of the Mr. King Coal Award in 2013. He moved from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to West Virginia around 1948 and worked in area coal mines for more than 35 years.
Allen was a good athlete, playing baseball and basketball while in school in Tennessee and while in the Army. He then played locally for an all-Black team that was a part of the Coalfield League — baseball teams that were owned by former coal companies.
On Sept. 26, 2020, the date of Allen’s 99th birthday, he was honored with a drive-thru birthday celebration at his house along School Street in Chattaroy Hollow. The celebration was planned by his daughter Deborah and son Tony.
Many old friends, neighbors and family members along with local law enforcement, fire departments, a Scout troop and others participated in the drive-thru parade, to Allen’s delight and surprise.