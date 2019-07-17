HD Media
The National Coal Heritage Area Authority is hosting workshops, July 23 and 24 in three communities to get input from interested residents for improved recreational and tourism use of the Tug Fork River.
National Coal Heritage is the lead agency for preparation of the Tug Fork River Water Trail Access Plan. The purpose of the plan is analyzing the feasibility of and making recommendations for improved access to the Tug Fork for recreation and tourism development.
Recreation use of the Tug Fork is high and designation as a West Virginia Water Trail would increase investment, stimulate economic development and protect this valuable natural resource. The project area extends approximately 135 miles, beginning near Iaeger, West Virginia, and extending to Fort Gay, West Virginia. The majority of the project area is in Kentucky and West Virginia, and includes a small section in Virginia. This project is funded through a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission with matching funds provided by the National Coal Heritage Area Authority.
Several stakeholder groups are participating in the project including the Friends of the Tug Fork.
The Thrasher Group, a West Virginia planning group has been hired to prepare the plan. An initial series of workshops have been scheduled.
The purpose of the workshops is to share information about river access, areas of opportunities and how to further support the Water Trail initiative.
Workshop locations are:
Welch: Tuesday, July 23, at 9 a.m. at the Jack Caffrey Arts & Cultural Center located at 143 Wyoming St.
Matewan: Tuesday, July 23, at 6 p.m. at the Matewan Depot located at 100 Bridge St., Matewan.
Williamson: Wednesday, July 24, at 9 a.m. at the Williamson Fire Station at 145 E 4th Ave., Williamson.
The public is welcomed and encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
For additional information contact Christy Bailey, Executive Director of the National Coal Heritage Authority at cbailey@coalheritage.org or David Hafley with The Thrasher Group at dhafley@thethrashergroup.com.