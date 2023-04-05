HUNTINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday announced an incremental award of $468,206 to WorkForce West Virginia to enable the state to continue providing temporary jobs for cleanup and recovery services in nine counties affected by severe storms in February and March 2021.
In February of 2021, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, Wayne and other counties after an ice storm left nearly 100,000 people without power. Two back-to-back storms blanketed the Tri-State and caused significant damage to trees and power lines.
The National Weather Service said two deaths in Boyd County, Kentucky, were attributed to hypothermia related to power loss. Appalachian Power said an estimated 550 power poles needed to be replaced after the storms.
On Aug. 9, 2021, the department announced the award of a National Dislocated Worker Grant of up to $3,050,769, with an initial award of $1,016,923, to employ people in the affected areas to remove debris from streams, clear downed trees and perform other clean-up work. Later, on Dec. 12, 2022, the department awarded an additional increment of $614,437 to continue the project.
Administered by the department’s employment and training administration, the latest funding from the National Dislocated Worker Grant will support jobs at 26 remaining worksites in the state’s southwestern portion. With Thursday’s announcement, the total awarded for the project is $2,099,566.
Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, dislocated worker grants temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated workers programs at the state and local levels by providing funding assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses.