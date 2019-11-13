GRAPEVINE CREEK — The West Virginia Department of Transportation has began construction to repair a slip on WV State Rt. 49 in the Grapevine Creek area of Mingo County.
According to WV Division of Highways District 2 Manager Scott Eplin, the project is one of four along State Rt. 49 that is scheduled to undergo repairs by the DOH.
The other slips are located in different areas along Rt. 49 including the Lick Creek and Rawl areas closer to the merger onto U.S. Rt. 52.
A temporary traffic light has been set up at the Grapevine Project as traffic in the construction zone has been limited to just one lane.
Eplin said that the project will cost approximately $467,750 and is expected to be completed in late November or early December. He said that this particular slip was considered an “emergency” repair by the DOH and they wanted to be sure to get it done before winter.
Earlier this year in May, Mingo County Delegate Nathan Brown wrote a letter to the DOH stating that “one section of Route 49 is in deplorable condition. The road has almost become impassable and now creates a significant safety risk to those who travel its path.”
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.