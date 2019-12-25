WILLIAMSON — The West Virginia Department of Highways will be working on repairs and routine maintenance at the Pete Dillon Bridge, also known as the Harvey Street Bridge, during the week of Jan. 6-10, according to a news release from the City of Williamson.
Traffic lanes will possibly be diverted to one day, and on one day of this week the bridge may be closed to all traffic completely.
Drivers are asked to use caution and reduce their speed in the vicinity of the bridge during this project for the safety of drivers and the crews performing the necessary work.
Signage will be also displayed by the West Virginia Department of Highways.