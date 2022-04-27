WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Schools maintenance department shared updates on upgrades being made at the Gilbert football field after a parent shared concerns at the board of education meeting April 19.
Alison Wilson came before the board to discuss vandalism and other issues that have caused deteriorated conditions on the field.
“It’s really in a deplorable condition,” Wilson said. “There is no running water at the field. There is no facility to use the restroom, the concession stand has electricity, of course, but there’s no water there to be able to wash your hands, nothing to be able to be sanitary.”
Wilson said this is a major cause for concern in the community because multiple sports utilize the field.
“At one time, our field was one of the nicest ones in the county,” Wilson said. “I know we have Mingo Central and we have Tug Valley, and that’s wonderful, but our secondary feeder schools, we take pride in our fields also and we love our field. … This is really the future of Gilbert sports. It’s not only going to affect our community, but it’s going to affect Mingo Central and their sports if we do not have anywhere for our children to be able to play.”
Maintenance Director William Hensley said work has begun to make improvements at the field. This work has mainly taken place thus far on the visitor’s side.
“There’s three different sets of bleachers that are going to sit on that side,” Hensley said. “The first set is 27 feet wide, 10 rows deep. Those will be stationary. The other two are going to be mobile. They are, I think they’re 15 feet long, four rows deep.”
Phase one of repairs includes a 655-foot concrete drain going in, 100 foot-long retaining wall, 85 foot by 25 foot concrete pad for visitors bleachers to sit on and a 222-foot long handicap accessible side walk going in.
Hensley said the board is still waiting on an engineer report before determining what actions will need to be taken on the home side.
Wilson said there are community members and parents willing to lighten the load for the school system by pitching in for some of the needed upgrades.
Superintendent Johnny Branch told Wilson that he’s willing for the community and the school system to work together in making repairs at the facility. He said volunteers will just need to work with the maintenance department to determine what skills they bring to the table and what projects they can tackle. Branch also said paperwork would need to be completed by anyone doing work at the facility.