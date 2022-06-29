HUNTINGTON — Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, according to a release from the foundation that bears his name.
On Tuesday, his family sent a release saying he had been hospitalized and requested privacy as the veteran lived out “his last days.”
“I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in praying for Woody, his family, friends, loved ones, and the entire military community across West Virginia and the United States of America. Pray that, while the weight of this loss is profound, we all will be able to take solace in the fact that Woody’s contributions to our nation inspired generations, cultivated similar bravery, and saved lives. Woody Williams will go down in history as one of the greatest West Virginians who ever lived, and we salute him for everything he gave to our state and our nation," West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said in the release.
According to a statement released by the Woody Williams Foundation and Williams’ family Tuesday, Williams was receiving care at a hospital in West Virginia.
“At this time, Woody is not accepting visitors and his family appreciates everyone respecting his privacy. As he lives out his last days, we welcome and appreciate any additional prayers lifted up on behalf of Woody and his family,” the statement reads.
Williams, 98, was born on a dairy farm in Quiet Dell, West Virginia, but has spent his most recent decades as a Cabell County resident.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1943, through which he served in the Battle of Iwo Jima.
During his service, he displayed “valiant devotion to duty” in helping his company reach its objective.
His heroism was recognized Oct. 5, 1945, when he received the Medal of Honor from President Harry S. Truman at the White House, a moment he told The Herald-Dispatch was more intimidating than the bullets and shells he experienced in Iwo Jima.
He also received West Virginia’s Distinguished Service Medal in 1965 and the Veterans Administration’s Vietnam Service Medal in 1967.
Following the war, he worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs for 33 years as a veterans service representative. He retired after serving 20 years in the Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserves.
After his service, his personal commitment to veterans and their family never wavered, which led to the creation of the Woody Williams Foundation. The foundation and Williams work together with veterans and Gold Star families who have had loved ones die while in service. Since its formation, the foundation, along with Williams, has established 103 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments, with more than 62 additional monuments underway.
In 2018, the Huntington VA Medical Center was renamed as the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in his honor.
“Last Sunday, I was honored to visit with Woody one last time," U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday in a statement. "We called VA Secretary Denis McDonough so he could thank Woody directly for his unparalleled service to our nation. In true Woody fashion, he wanted to discuss the importance of completing the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar -- his most recent Veterans project -- to ensure that the families of our fallen soldiers and Veterans have a safe place to lay their loved ones to rest, protected from the weather throughout the year. I am determined to carry on the legacy of my dear friend by getting the shelter built."
Memorial service arrangements are pending with Beard Mortuary in Huntington.
Flags on all city buildings in Huntington are at half-staff to honor Williams.
"We have been honored to have an original American hero living in our midst," Mayor Steve Williams said. "Woody Williams fought to preserve all that is good about our nation. He taught us that we are one nation under God. He taught us dignity and integrity. He taught us kindness and humility. Woody Williams and I were not related, but I was always honored to share his last name. His example will live in our institutions and in our hearts for an eternity."