WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission proclaimed August as Williamson Woman’s Club month in honor of the group’s 95th anniversary.
Leigh Ann Ray, a member of the Williamson Woman’s Club since 2004, said the club was formed in August 1927.
“The Williamson Woman’s Club was federated with GFWC in 1927,” Ray said. “The Woman’s Club has been serving Mingo County and the Tug Valley area for 95 years. We have a lot of our Woman’s Club members here today because we are asking that the county commission proclaim the month of August to be Williamson Woman’s Club month due to the contributions that the club has made to the community over the years.”
Ray said the members of the club are very active in the community, both within the club and through other local organizations.
“If somebody is not familiar with the Woman’s Club, we do a little bit of everything in the community,” Ray said. “We’re volunteers. We don’t get paid for what we do. If there’s something going on in the area, more than likely at least one Woman’s Club member is involved in that.”
Ray said the club also has various staple events that it is known for each year, as well as stepping up when other needs present themselves.
“Some of the things that we’re most notably known for is the Girls Night Out event that takes place each year to raise money for the Tug Valley Recovery Shelter,” Ray said. “In November we kind of combine Thanksgiving and Veteran’s Day by doing 15 Thanksgiving dinner baskets for local veterans to thank them by providing their Thanksgiving dinner. We also have a scholarship that we award each year to a graduating senior from Mingo Central, Tug Valley or Belfry High Schools.”
Ray said the Williamson Woman’s Club is a part of a network that spans across the state and globe.
“We have 64 Woman’s Clubs in the state of West Virginia,” Ray said. “We have Woman’s Clubs in all 50 states and in 23 countries around the world, including war-torn Ukraine, at this point.”
Natalie Taylor, club president and wife of Commission President Thomas Taylor, read the proclamation that was approved by the commission.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
