Members of the Williamson Woman’s Club attended the Mingo County Commission meeting Wednesday, Aug. 3.

 Nancy Peyton | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission proclaimed August as Williamson Woman’s Club month in honor of the group’s 95th anniversary.

Leigh Ann Ray, a member of the Williamson Woman’s Club since 2004, said the club was formed in August 1927.

