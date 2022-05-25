WILLIAMSON — Individuals had a chance to spend the evening learning about Colonel Ruby Bradley, thanks to an event hosted by the GFWC WV Williamson Woman’s Club at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College May 17.
The presentation was part of the History Alive! program of the West Virginia Humanities Council. Bradley was portrayed by Becky Park of Charleston. Attendees were able to hear Park’s presentation then ask questions about Bradley’s life while Park was in character.
When Bradley retired from the U.S. Army in 1963 she was the most decorated woman in American military history. A native of Spencer, West Virginia, Bradley was captured by the Japanese in the Philippines in 1941 and was a POW until 1945. She continued her work as a nurse in the prison camp. She was named chief nurse for the Eighth Army in 1951 and supervised more than 500 nurses in Korea. Bradley attained the rank of colonel in 1958.
Park said she took months to prepare her character and that she is constantly learning as she travels for these events by talking with people who have stories about their families from the war.