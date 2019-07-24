The Fairview Cemetery, located on two steep hillsides in West Williamson, is more than 115 years old. There are graves there dating back to World War I. One gravesite includes the marker for National Medal of Honor recipient Antoine Gaujot.
Unfortunately, the old burial ground has been in disrepair due to age and vandalism over the past few years.
Two women would like to see repairs and better upkeep of the historic cemetery. Drema Tussey Heck and Kayla Blackburn have started a GoFundMe page (Fairview Cemetery Cleanup Project) in an effort to raise some funds to help repair some of the old tombstones that have fallen over with age or have been toppled over by vandals.
The two, who have several family members buried at the graveyard, would also like to see regular grass cutting, tree trimming and other regular maintenance.
"Someone was placed in my grandfather's plot," Heck said. "The city refused to claim any responsibility. We had to end up having my grandfather cremated and placed with my grandmother."
Many of the records and the map of the cemetery were damaged during the 1977 flood, according to sources.
"There are trees blocking graves, and families can't get to them," Heck said pointing to one part of the graveyard. "There have been big limbs that have fallen and are still lying there. There has been vandalism and of course with age, some of the stones have fallen over."
Heck, who has worked for a monument company, said many of the tombstones could be repaired. "But vandalism has really been an issue at the cemetery," Heck said.
"I see all the damage to stones and all of the downed trees and the uncut grass, and it just makes me feel sick," said Kayla Blackburn, formerly of South Williamson who now lives in Huntington. "I've seen several posts on my Facebook of people asking for court-ordered community service hours. Why isn't there a program in place to get community service hours from maintenance at the cemetery? If the city officials show no respect for the cemeteries, how can we expect the community to? Are we just waiting for another vandalism attack?
"I've researched maintenance funds and how they should be used. Most people don't understand that the perpetual funds they pay for will run out with the price of labor increasing. The city can get grants to help with that," Blackburn added. Two sides of her family members are buried at the old cemetery, Blackburn and Slater.
"Community service programs would cut labor fees and tremendously help keep funds put back for future maintenance," Blackburn said. "If there are not any grants to help with this kind of project, why aren't they being applied for?"
"The upkeep has not been good the last few years. Everything is over-growing, and I believe they only cut the grass twice a year," Heck said. "A lot of the graves are beginning to sink."
Heck said if they raise money through social media, they hope to hire a landscaping company and get some volunteers to clean up and repair the stones at the cemetery.
"I know there are a lot of people in this city who would like to see this cemetery back to what it used to be," she said. "I just hate seeing a cemetery that used to be so peaceful and beautiful fall in disrepair."