WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Woman’s Club prepared Thanksgiving food baskets this year for 15 local veterans and their families.
Every November, the club honors 15 local veterans by providing “thank you” baskets full of items necessary to prepare Thanksgiving dinner and a few extra pantry items to boot.
“We’ve been doing this for about 10 years now,” said Woman’s Club President Natalie Taylor. “It’s one of our club’s favorite projects. Everyone is eager to help on this one, and all our bases get covered fast.”
The baskets included a turkey, ingredients to make stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, cake mix, frosting, rolls, onions, potatoes, butter, flour, sugar, marshmallows for the sweet potatoes and more. Taylor said a local business owner donates the turkeys each year, and club members take care of the rest.