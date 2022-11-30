Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Williamson Woman’s Club prepares Thanksgiving food baskets for 15 local veterans and their families.

WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Woman’s Club prepared Thanksgiving food baskets this year for 15 local veterans and their families.

Every November, the club honors 15 local veterans by providing “thank you” baskets full of items necessary to prepare Thanksgiving dinner and a few extra pantry items to boot.

