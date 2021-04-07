WILLIAMSON — A mother is suing Norfolk Southern Railway Company for injuries her child suffered when struck by a train.
Nellie Hannah, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and Norfolk Southern Corporation were all named as defendants in the suit.
Rebecca Roberts and her child, C.R., were in a vehicle with Hannah on June 5, when Hannah’s vehicle was struck by a train while attempting to cross a railroad crossing, causing them injuries, according to a complaint filed in Mingo Circuit Court.
Roberts and C.R. claim the train did not activate its whistle or reduce its speed prior to reaching the railroad crossing. They claim Hannah failed to keep a lookout for a train when attempting to cross a railroad crossing.
The defendants were all negligent and caused both Roberts and C.R. serious injuries, according to the suit.
Roberts is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.
She is represented by Jeffrey S. Simpkins of Simpkins Law in Williamson.