By KYLA ASBURY
WV Record
WILLIAMSON - A Williamson woman is suing Dollar General after she claims she was injured while in one of its stores because of water on the floor.
Verna Marie McCallister claims she was at the Dollar General in Williamson on Aug. 27, 2017, when she slipped in a puddle of water that had accumulated in the floor due to a 24-pack of water that had busted, according to a complaint filed in Mingo Circuit Court against Dolgencorp LLC, doing business as Dollar General.
The plaintiff alleges she was severely injured and required an ambulance to Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Hospital for her injuries. McCallister claims she suffered a right knee injury that required surgery, as well as contusions, a right leg injury, a right ankle injury and an abrasion over the patella due to the defendant's negligence.
McCallister is seeking compensatory damages. She is represented by A.J. Ryan of Ryan & Ryan of Williamson and Guy R. Bucci and Ashley N. Lynch of Hendrickson and Long, also of Charleston.
The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Miki Thompson.