WILLIAMSON — Every November, the GFWC-WV Williamson Woman’s Club honors 15 local veterans by providing “thank you” baskets full of items necessary to prepare Thanksgiving dinner and a few extra pantry items to boot.
“We’ve been doing this for about 10 years now,” said Woman’s Club President Natalie Taylor. “It’s one of our club’s favorite projects. Everyone is eager to help on this one, and all our bases get covered fast.”
The baskets include a turkey, ingredients to make stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, cake mix, frosting, rolls, onions, potatoes, butter, flour, sugar, marshmallows for the sweet potatoes and more.
Taylor said a local business owner who prefers to remain anonymous graciously donates the turkeys each year, and club members take care of the rest.
“We really appreciate his help and the support he gives to our club and our projects,” Taylor said.
In past years, the club worked with organizations such as Growing Warriors, the local Veterans Administration Clinic and the Delbarton Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) chapter to identify recipients for the baskets. This year, the members are asking the public for help.
“We know there are a lot of veterans in our Tug Valley community,” she said. “We want to give them the opportunity to receive one of our baskets. It’s our way of thanking them for their service and sacrifice. We just want to say, ‘Thanksgiving is on us this year.’ ”
Nominations will be accepted until Monday, Nov. 14. The baskets will be assembled for distribution on Monday, Nov. 21. Veterans residing in Mingo and Pike counties are eligible to receive a basket. Anyone with questions can contact project chairman Judy Hamrick at 606-525-6610.