GFWC-WV Williamson Woman’s Club members Jennifer Totten, left, and Chris Dotson place items in “thank you” baskets the club provides each November to local veterans in honor of Veterans Day and Thanksgiving. The baskets provide everything needed for a family of four to prepare their Thanksgiving dinner. The Woman’s Club is currently accepting nominations of local veterans for this year’s baskets.

 Courtesy of GFWC-WV Williamson Woman’s Club

WILLIAMSON — Every November, the GFWC-WV Williamson Woman’s Club honors 15 local veterans by providing “thank you” baskets full of items necessary to prepare Thanksgiving dinner and a few extra pantry items to boot.

“We’ve been doing this for about 10 years now,” said Woman’s Club President Natalie Taylor. “It’s one of our club’s favorite projects. Everyone is eager to help on this one, and all our bases get covered fast.”

