A Kanawha County woman on Thursday pleaded guilty to killing a woman found at the bottom of a well in 2021.

Virginia Smith, 30, of Britton Ridge Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, concealment of a body and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of Cheyenne Johnson.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

