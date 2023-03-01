A Kanawha County woman on Thursday pleaded guilty to killing a woman found at the bottom of a well in 2021.
Virginia Smith, 30, of Britton Ridge Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, concealment of a body and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of Cheyenne Johnson.
Johnson’s body was recovered May 3, 2021, a day after her family reported her missing, according to criminal complaints filed against Virginia Smith and her co-defendant and boyfriend, Michael Wayne Smith, in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
According to a complaint against Michael Smith, a woman told a detective with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that she had overheard Virginia Smith, Michael Smith and another man talking about Johnson, who went by the nickname “Sunshine.” The woman said the man had brought Johnson out to Virginia Smith’s farm at Derricks Creek, where they slit her throat and buried her.
Virginia Smith later agreed to take the detective to a water well located several hundred yards from her home and told them that Michael Smith had “taken care of her,” according to the complaint. Michael Smith is charged with first-degree murder in Johnson’s death.
According to criminal complaint against Virginia Smith, a juvenile witness to the crime disclosed that Virginia Smith shot Johnson.
Michael Smith told authorities he shot Johnson in the head, dragged her body to the well and put her inside. He said the shooting happened after an argument over Johnson taking the couple’s car escalated and Johnson brandished a knife, according to the complaint. He told authorities he then drove to Jackson County and got rid of the gun and other evidence.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard will sentence Virginia Smith on April 10.
Michael Smith is scheduled for a trial March 20, also in Ballard’s courtroom.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow
@LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.