NAUGATUCK — A Mingo County woman was hit and killed by a Norfolk Southern freight train on Thursday, Feb. 27, while she was walking along the railroad tracks near her home, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
The Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the call from Mingo County 911 Emergency Dispatchers just after 4 p.m. of a train versus a pedestrian.
Alyson Danielle Blackburn Davis, 34, was found lying along the tracks in the Naugatuck area near the Mingo County PSD Water Treatment Plant and was pronounced dead at the scene by Mingo County coroner Mike Casey.
Statements gathered by deputies during the initial investigation told police that Blackburn regularly walked along the train tracks from her home to the Panther Mart convenience store, which is located next to the old Naugatuck branch of the Bank of Mingo.
No foul play is expected at this time, but both the sheriff’s department and NS railroad detectives are investigating the incident, and the body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
This particular stretch of railway has been the scene of other collisions involving freight trains.
In 2004, a train hit a vehicle at the crossing to the Mingo County PSD Water Plant killing two individuals. Then in December 2019, a FedEx truck was struck by a train at the Railroad Avenue crossing, which is the next crossing down from the water plant. The FedEx driver escaped with non-life threatening injuries.