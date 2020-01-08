WILLIAMSON – A Cowen woman is suing a recovery center over allegations she sustained injuries while in the program.
The defendant, S.T.O.P. Strong Through Our Plan Inc., is doing business as Crossroads Recovery Center.
Plaintiff Judy Post was a resident at Crossroads Recovery Center in Gilbert on July 29, 2017, when she fell off the roof while she was attending a Life Skills Programming class and was cleaning the gutters, according to a complaint filed in Mingo Circuit Court.
Post claims the defendant knew or should have known to provide proper safety equipment and failed to do so.
The plaintiff was ordered to clean the gutters on the roof without proper safety equipment, which caused her injuries, according to the suit.
Post claims she was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center where she was prescribed pain medication, which got her kicked out of the rehabilitation program.
As a result of the defendant's negligence, Post sustained severe and permanent injuries, according to the suit.
Post alleges she had to undergo medical treatment and incurred medical expenses and will continue to incur medical expenses; endured pain and suffering; and incurred lost wages.
The defendants were responsible and had a duty to make sure the premises were safe for the public and failed to do so, according to the suit. Post claims the defendants were wanton and reckless in ordering her to clean the gutters on the roof without proper safety equipment.
The plaintiff alleges she suffered annoyance, aggravation and mental anguish and will continue to suffer in the future.
Post is seeking compensatory, special and punitive damages with pre- and post-judgment interest for negligence, as well as costs of the action. She is represented by Kevin P. Davis and Michael D. Payne of Redman & Payne in Charleston.
Mingo Circuit Court case number 19-C-97