Williamson Daily News
COAL RUN, Ky. - Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, Kentucky State Police Post 9 received a 911 call of a two-vehicle collision U.S. 23 in the Coal Run, Ky., community, just north of Pikeville.
Troopers determined that Margret Wright, 79, of Grethel, Ky., in Floyd County was traveling southbound on U.S. 23 and collided with another vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto North Mayo Trail.
Wright was transported to Pikeville Medical Center and pronounced deceased by the Pike County Coroner's office. One other passenger with Wright, and the operator of the second vehicle was also transported to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing, and alcohol and drugs are not suspected at this time pending toxicology reports.