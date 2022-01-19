BEN CREEK — A woman from the Wharncliffe area was slapped with misdemeanor charges after police say she drove around a school bus while its stop sign and red lights were activated. The ensuing investigation also led to the discovery of an open dump, according to police.
According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Mingo County Magistrate Court, Cassidy Danielle Browning, 24, of Wharncliffe, was operating a black Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck in the Ben Creek area on Jan. 5. A Mingo County Schools school bus had initiated its stop sign and the red lights to unload and/or load students onto the bus.
Police say the school bus’ camera system caught Browning’s truck driving around the school bus. Law enforcement traced the vehicle back to Wolford Bottom on Ben Creek.
While on scene, Browning was questioned about the investigation, to which she stated neither she nor her husband were not involved. Police say she then told law enforcement to leave the property.
Police say they then discovered an open dump on the property, which both Browning and her husband tried to prevent officers from investigating. During a two-hour investigation, Browning admitted to law enforcement that she was the driver of the vehicle who passed the school bus.
Browning has been charged with overtaking and passing a school bus, leaving the scene of an accident, obstructing an officer/making false statements and operating an unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle. According to her criminal complaint, her vehicle’s back bumper was missing, and there were no working license plate lights.
All of Browning’s charges are misdemeanors.
Browning was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Jim Harvey on Jan. 14. She is not behind bars, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority.