BUFFALO MOUNTAIN — A Mingo County woman was arrested and charged with DUI causing death after a motor vehicle accident Sept. 28 that claimed the life of another woman.
Seanna Rose Starr, 21, of Boy Scout Hollow in Delbarton was arrested and charged with driving revoked-DUI and driving left of center by the West Virginia State Police, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
Brenda Ferrell, 71, of Merrimac was killed in the crash. Ferrell was transported by ambulance to ARH Hospital in South Williamson, Kentucky, but died due to her injuries.
According to the complaint, Starr along with Courtney Maynard, 22, also of Delbarton, was operating a black Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on U.S. 52 at the foot of what is known as Buffalo Mountain when the vehicle traveled into the northbound lane and struck a red Toyota Prius driven by Ferrell.
Police said when speaking with the Tahoe occupants that they noted the smell of an alcoholic beverage. When asked by police who was driving, Starr said she was not driving and Maynard admitted to being behind the wheel.
A witness on scene shortly after the crash told police that she assisted Starr out of the driver seat and saw Maynard in the passenger seat.
After being advised of the witness statement, Starr admitted that she was the driver.
According to the complaint, Starr showed signs of impairment on all three field sobriety tests and blew a .255 when administered a portable breath test.
She was placed under arrest and transported to the Mingo County Courthouse, where she had a BAC of .273 on the intoximeter.
Starr’s driver’s license was also revoked due to a DUI conviction on Aug. 1, 2019.
Maynard was also arrested and charged with providing false information to DPS, and both were arraigned by Magistrate David Justice and sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail.
Starr has since been released on bail, which was set at $60,000.
Cpl. T.G. Kania and Cpl. D.C. Moore from the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police were listed as the arresting officers.
