GRAND LARCENY: Michell Lynn Chafins, 32, of Dingess was arrested July 2 and charged with grand larceny by the West Virginia State Police after a car was stolen from a residence on the Left Fork of Marrowbone Creek. Chafins allegedly stole the vehicle from a driveway after it was left running.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: Tabitha Thompson, 50, of Williamson was arrested July 8 and charged for destruction of property by the Williamson Police Department. The incident occurred on Goodman Avenue after a domestic dispute, according to the police report.
ASSAULT AND BATTERY: Russell Williams, 56, of Kermit was arrested July 7 and charged with assault and battery by the WVSP after a complaint was filed by the victim who lived on Marrowbone Creek Road. The defendant was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the incident.
FLEEING, TRESPASSING: Clark D. Cassady, 37, of Tomahawk, Ky., was arrested July 6 and charged with trespassing and fleeing by the WVSP. The defendant was allegedly on "top of train cars" on the Norfolk Southern rail yard in Williamson. The defendant reportedly fled from officers of the Williamson Police Department.
BURGLARY: Mandy Cullop, no age given, of Williamson was arrested July 7 and charged with burglary and conspiracy by the WPD. The incident happened June 13, according to the police report. Cullop and another suspect, Joshua Cullop, allegedly broke out a window and were squatting in a basement of the victim's property. They also stole a trail camera, according to the police report.
DOMESTIC BATTERY: Joseph Keith Harmon, 30, of Red Jacket was arrested July 6 and charged with domestic battery and possession by the Mingo County Sheriff's Department.
VIOLATION OF AN EPO: Michael Williams, 28, of Varney was arrested July 5 and charged with violating an emergency protective order by the MCSD. The incident happened June 26, according to the police report.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: Terry Mullins, 34, of Chattaroy, was arrested July 8 and charged with destruction of property and obstructing an officer by the WVSP. The incident occurred after a domestic altercation.
TRESPASSING: Billy Blankenship, 54, of Gilbert was arrested July 3 and charged with trespassing by the MCSD. The incident occurred at the Gilbert City Hall, and the defendant allegedly refused to leave the premises after being asked to leave.