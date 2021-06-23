VARNEY — A woman from Delbarton was charged after police say she used duct tape to tape the mouth and wrists of a 5-year-old child.
Elizabeth Russell, 20, of Delbarton is charged with domestic battery and child abuse creating a risk of injury after the incident which reportedly occurred on June 1. According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, Russell used duct tape to tape the mouth and wrists of a 5-year-old to prevent the child from having the use of their arms or hands and talking or making any noise.
Police say the 5-year-old was in Russell’s care and custody at the time and was living in the home. The crime reportedly occurred in the Varney area of Mingo County, which is located just outside of Delbarton.
Sgt. J.W. Muncy of the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, the arresting officer in the complaint, writes that he, along with a worker from Child Protective Services, observed glue marks on both the arms and face of the juvenile victim on June 2. Muncy writes that the child told him that duct tape was used on their arms and mouth.
Russell was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Dave Justice on June 10. She has since posted bond from jail.