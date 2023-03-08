Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Heather Wolford recently joined the Williamson Daily News staff as a full-time reporter.

 Submitted photo

WILLIAMSON — Heather Wolford joined the Williamson Daily News staff as a full-time news reporter on Feb. 27 after HD Media elevated Nancy Peyton Brown to the role of Regional Weeklies Editor.

Wolford is the owner of Downtown Yoga, LLC located in Williamson. She is a 500hr Yoga Instructor, teaching a variety of yoga and workshops.

