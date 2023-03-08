WILLIAMSON — Heather Wolford joined the Williamson Daily News staff as a full-time news reporter on Feb. 27 after HD Media elevated Nancy Peyton Brown to the role of Regional Weeklies Editor.
Wolford is the owner of Downtown Yoga, LLC located in Williamson. She is a 500hr Yoga Instructor, teaching a variety of yoga and workshops.
After earning her bachelor’s in education from University of Pikeville, she has spent her time working with a variety of nonprofits. She’s a member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and works with the HeART of WV bringing health and art together.
In her free time, her focus is on her children and family. She remains involved in community outreach and said that she strives to make the area a better place to share and enjoy.
Wolford and her family reside in Williamson where she will bring consistent local coverage to readers in the area.
HD Media purchased the Williamson Daily News in 2017 and owns multiple weekly publications and two daily newspapers including the Charleston Gazette-Mail and the Herald-Dispatch in Huntington.