LOGAN — Gatti’s Pizza at the Fountain Place Mall in Logan closed its doors for the final time Sunday, becoming the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on buffet-style restaurants.
After closing March 18 due to Gov. Jim Justice’s guidelines on restaurants and buffets, owner Diana Barnette attempted, twice, to reopen Gatti’s. The first attempt was opening for drive-through pickup only for a weekend in June, which she said was not successful due to the social gathering nature of Gatti’s, as well as its location.
Barnette reopened the restaurant Oct. 15 in a cafeteria-style format at half capacity as servers delivered the food instead of offering it on a buffet. The new format required her to hire more employees, but business proved not enough to sustain the restaurant long-term.
“That worked OK, but I had to add more employees. On each shift, I had to have two to three more employees to cover the serving of the food, so that increased my labor costs, and food costs went up because of the pandemic,” Barnette said. “The pricing of our food went up, and I think people were scared of crowds — not necessarily going out to eat or not necessarily Gatti’s itself — but just crowds. When you think of Gatti’s, you think of crowds and groups, so it just became economically impossible for us to keep it open.”
Barnette said she does not think buffets will return to business.
“Crowds of people aren’t going to come back for another, I’d say, at the earliest, six months, and then it will be a regrowing, so I just couldn’t keep it open,” Barnette said. “Food is a hard business. I really hate closing Gatti’s because we need it so badly, because church groups, school groups, birthday parties, baby showers — all of those things — that was a place to go for the community, you know, like a community center.”
Barnette has put the building up for sale or lease, and all the equipment inside and the game room games can also be leased or bought. Barnette notes that the location — which she describes as more of a destination spot rather than a drive-by — might be conducive to something like a doctor’s office or a government services business.
“We opened in July of 2008, and it breaks my heart,” Barnette said. “It’s become a part of our life, it’s become a part of our community, and it is heartbreaking to have to let it go, but I’m still optimistic that we’ll recover in Logan, and I’m still very optimistic that maybe something bigger and better will go in that spot. It’s just not what I wanted to do.”