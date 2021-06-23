CHARLESTON — On Thursday, Dr. Clay Marsh urged West Virginia residents to avoid becoming complacent about COVID-19, even with the easing of restrictions and as the number of new daily cases fell below 100.
Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University and the state’s COVID-19 czar, warned Thursday that the most infectious, most severe COVID-19 variant to date, the Delta variant, is growing rapidly and will become the most common variant in the United States in a matter of weeks.
“It’s a concern because so many people are still not vaccinated,” Marsh said during Thursday’s state COVID-19 briefing.
While most of West Virginia has yet to face the variant, he said, “We can almost be assured, over time, we will.”
The variant, which is believed to have originated in India, is much more infectious, causes more severe infection and is more likely to infect children than the UK variant or the original form of COVID-19, he said.
“People who are not vaccinated or only vaccinated partially are at significant risk,” Marsh said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of June 16, West Virginia ranks 42nd in the percentage of population that is fully vaccinated, at 35.85%.
“While I agree 100% that things are looking better in West Virginia, as we’ve done throughout the whole pandemic, we need to be cognizant of risks coming at us in the future,” Marsh said, urging all West Virginians to be vaccinated.
In Mingo County, the active COVID-19 cases remained steady over the last seven days.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 2,732 cases of the coronavirus were reported in Mingo County residents between the dates of Feb. 1, 2020, and June 21, 2021. This total includes 858 “probable cases.”
As of June 16, 105 of those cases were listed as active and four were probable cases while 2,585 patients have made a full recovery.
Mingo County’s death total due to complications from COVID-19 rests at 42 — representing two related deaths since May 1.
Additionally, Mingo County’s daily percent positivity rate stood at 3.97, and the infection rate was 11.59 showing a significant increase from one week ago when they sat at 1.32 and 4.82, respectively.
As of June 16, 6,225 vaccine doses have been administered in Mingo County, which represents 26.6% of the population with a total of 1,588 doses going to ages 65-74, which represents the largest of any age group, followed by 55-64 year-olds at 1,320.
Ages 12-24 are the least vaccinated age group in Mingo County at 388. There were 19 vaccines administered on June 9, representing the largest daily total between June 7 and June 13.
The Mingo County Health Department and other local health care providers are continuing with vaccination efforts.
In terms of vaccination by gender, 47% of Mingo County males have been vaccinated and 53% of females have taken the vaccine.
Mingo residents can access immediate updates coupled with free vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 testing locations in the county by checking the MCHD Facebook page or by calling 304-235-3570.