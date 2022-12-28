WILLIAMSON — A winter storm brought below zero temperatures and harsh travel conditions for the holiday weekend.
Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state Thursday.
“All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact this winter storm may bring to our state,” Justice said. “West Virginians should pay extra close attention to emergency officials and media outlets, and be prepared if there are power outages. West Virginians take care of one another, so on this holiday weekend, make sure you check on your neighbors and loved ones.”
The National Weather Service predicted heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills and strong winds beginning Thursday and continuing through Sunday.
Wind chills reached -20 and lower across the region Friday according to information recorded by the National Weather Service.
The persistent cold has also impacted water lines locally. Outages and repairs have been announced by local municipalities and their public service districts, along with boil water advisories.
In neighboring Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced multiple deaths due to automobile accidents in the extreme conditions. Areas across the state also experienced additional snowfall on Monday.
