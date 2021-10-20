WILLIAMSON — Wes Wilson, who was serving as executive director of the Tug Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, has resigned from the position.
Wilson submitted his letter of resignation to the CVB board of directors via email Sunday, Oct. 10. During a special meeting of CVB board Wednesday, Oct. 13, board members formally accepted Wilson’s resignation.
In his resignation letter, Wilson cited the “opportunity to pursue significant personal interests” as his reason for the move. Wilson had served with the CVB since 2018.
Following Wednesday’s special meeting of the CVB board, the resignation was officially made public with a Facebook post.
“On behalf of the Tug Valley Area CVB Board, we would like to take this opportunity to wish our former Executive Director, Wes Wilson, the best of luck with his new career,” the post reads. “Wes was with us for three years and we truly appreciate all of his hard work, dedication and love for the community.”
The post goes on to say that the CVB’s upcoming plans are still moving forward despite the period of transition. For now, the CVB board has decided not to hire a new director until the beginning of next year, with members saying that trying to fill the vacant seat could impact the effort needed to hold the organization’s upcoming events.