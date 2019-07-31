Williamson Daily News
HUNTINGTON The GFWC-WV Williamson Woman's Club recently joined 12 of its sister clubs in the GFWC West Virginia Southwestern District to present "Fiesta For HOOPS," an event held April 26.
The goal for the event was to raise $6,000 to purchase a Vecta Sensory Station for the Hoops Family Children's Hospital in Huntington. The auction proceeds will cover the Vecta and other items for the NTU at the hospital.
The "Fiesta For HOOPS" event was held at the St. Mary's Center for Education Ballroom with a Mexican buffet. Table decorations were created by the clubs. Vendors offered items from stained glass creations to scarves and purses. The Cabell Midland High School Rhythm in Red Show Choir performed. Silent auction prizes included golf clubs and bag, Lenox crystal items, floral pieces, a television, Amazon Dot, Bowl game photo, jewelry pieces, paintings and other items. Dr. Stephanie Skolick set up an easel and paints and completed her donation right there for attendees to watch.
The GFWC clubs thank sponsors John Sang Ford of Gallipolis, Tug Valley Inn of Williamson, Marshall Pediatrics, JCE School of Medicine, The Woman's Club of Huntington, GFWC Pea Ridge Woman's Club, Cabell Huntington Hospital and Mark and Betty Jo Mitchell, Morgan Stanley Representatives of Charleston.
GFWC is an international volunteer woman's organization founded on the principle of "Unity in Diversity." Clubs are found in all 50 states and several countries. Find information at gfwc.org or gfwcwestvirginia.org.
Contact Julie Bibbee at wvjules@frontier.com, Michele Clark at micheleclark65@yahoo.com or Rebecca Roll at mrsrebeccaroll@gmail.com.