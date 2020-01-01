PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Several indictments were released by the Pike County Commonwealth Attorney this past week after being handed down from the grand jury, including one against a Williamson woman stemming from an incident in November.
Kayla Smith, 31, of Ben Street in Williamson was indicted on charges of burglary in the first degree, first-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault, according to an indictment filed in Pike County Circuit Court.
According to the indictment, on Nov. 17 Smith entered the home of Ashley Sipple without permission with the intent to commit a crime, while also carrying a deadly weapon.
The indictment says Smith “intentionally or wantonly damaged or destroyed windows and electronics belonging to Sipple.” She also caused physical injury to Sipple during the incident.
Here are more indictments handed down by the grand jury in Pike County:
- Lori Ann Fields, 43, and Abigail Chapman, 26, both of Red Jacket: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Lacy Wolford, 43, of Phelps, Ky: receiving stolen property.
- Derek Holbrooks, 18, of McAndrews, Ky: theft by unlawful taking.
- Eric Linkenhoker, 44, of Hardy, Ky: second-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
- Kevin L. Bryant, 38, of Belfry, Ky: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jessica Smith, 27, of Freeburn, Ky: first-degree bail jumping.
- Johnny D. Brizendine, 45, of Stopover, Ky: first-degree bail jumping.
- Matt r. Pinion, 46, of Kimper, Ky: identity theft, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone and public intoxication.
- Destinee Rose, 22, of Stone, Ky: theft by unlawful taking.
- Roger Duty, 32, of Elkhorn City, Ky: third-degree assault and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
- Amber Brummett, 29, of Paintsville, Ky: third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
- Clifford Slone, 32, of Shelbiana, Ky: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, suboxone, and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, lorazepam.
- Anita Hollifield, 60, of Pikeville, Ky: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone and theft by unlawful taking.
- Trista Worrix, 32, of Pikeville, Ky: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
- Sarah Morton and Peyton Gibson, both 20 of Pikeville, Ky: first-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Colby Reed, 20, of Pikeville, Ky: first-degree robbery.
- Casey Case, 26, of Jenkins, Ky: second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Zack Kinder, 25, of Pikeville, Ky: fourth-degree assault.
- Nathan Adkins, 25, of Haysi, Va: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Michael Little, 21, of Pikeville, Ky: third-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, DUI, first- and second-degree fleeing or evading police, being a persistent felony offender and resisting arrest.
- Joshua Anderson, 40, of Virgie, Ky: first-degree bail jumping.
- Tabitha Smith, 26, of Elkhorn City, Ky: first-degree bail jumping.
- Ronald Newsome, 48, of Robinson Creek, Ky: first-degree bail jumping.
- Dewey Boyd, 33, of Tram, Ky: first-degree bail jumping.
- Richard L. Caldwell, 43, of Salyersville, Ky: first-degree bail jumping.
- Meranda Lowe, 37, of Pikeville, Ky: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
- Brandy Osborne, 30, of Richmond, Ky: two counts of third-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, and being a persistent felony offender.
- Alisha D. Roberts, 48, of Pikeville, Ky: third-degree burglary.
- Seth Thomas Scott, 37, of Morehead, Ky: first-degree burglary, two counts of theft by unlawful taking and being a persistent felony offender.
- Seth Thomas Scott, 37, of Morehead, Ky: third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and being a persistent felony offender. He was also charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance,methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, public intoxication, two more counts of theft by unlawful taking and another count of being a persistent felony offender in a separate indictment.
- Adam Charles, 27, of Pikeville, Ky: third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and being a persistent felony offender.
- Keith Justice, 48, of Majestic, Ky: receiving stolen property.
- Amanda Younce, 48, of Virgie, Ky: theft by unlawful taking and abuse of a corpse.
- Latisha N. Thacker, 27, of Mouthcard, Ky: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
- Craig Stanfield, 30, of Pikeville, Ky: theft by unlawful taking.
- Larry T. Beneful, 45, of Pikeville, Ky: theft by unlawful taking.
- Donna Stidham, 40, Crystal Colwell, 45, and Theresa Toler, 38, of Busy, Ky: theft by unlawful taking. Colwell and Stidham was also charged with third-degree burglary.
- April Smith, 44, of Pikevile, Ky: fourth-degree assault.