WILLIAMSON — Leigh Ann Ray has been chosen to represent GFWC West Virginia at the 2023 GFWC LEADS Seminar to be held June 9 in Louisville, Kentucky.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Leadership Education and Development (LEADS) Seminar program is intended to identify GFWC members at the grassroots level who have the potential and the desire to assume leadership positions in GFWC beyond their club. Participation in LEADS can help these members gain the capabilities, confidence and commitment necessary to pursue and achieve higher office and serve with distinction. The LEADS program is held annually the day before the official opening of the GFWC Annual Convention.
Ray, who resides in Williamson, is a 19-year member of the GFWC-WV Williamson Woman’s Club and currently serves as president-elect of GFWC West Virginia’s southwestern district. During her tenure as a member of the Williamson club, she has served as membership chairman, ways and means chairman, two terms as first vice president and two terms as president. Additionally, she has served as historian, treasurer, secretary, second vice president and first vice president for the southwestern district.
In addition to her positions on the local and district levels, Ray currently serves as webmaster for GFWC West Virginia.
GFWC is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Founded in 1890, it is a federation of over 3,000 women’s clubs in the United States, maintaining nearly 70,000 members both domestically and internationally. GFWC remains one of the world’s largest and oldest nonpartisan, nondenominational, women’s volunteer service organizations and is headquartered in Washington, D.C.