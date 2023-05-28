Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Ray to represent GFWC WV at convention

Leigh Ann Ray

 Submitted Photo

WILLIAMSON — Leigh Ann Ray has been chosen to represent GFWC West Virginia at the 2023 GFWC LEADS Seminar to be held June 9 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Leadership Education and Development (LEADS) Seminar program is intended to identify GFWC members at the grassroots level who have the potential and the desire to assume leadership positions in GFWC beyond their club. Participation in LEADS can help these members gain the capabilities, confidence and commitment necessary to pursue and achieve higher office and serve with distinction. The LEADS program is held annually the day before the official opening of the GFWC Annual Convention.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings