The City of Williamson welcomed in the New Year at midnight Saturday, Jan. 1, with the lighting of a sign reading 2022 sitting atop the historic Coal House. This was the second year of the New Year’s Eve Celebration hosted by the city, as a small crowd gathered with Mayor Charlie Hatfield to ring in the New Year. Originally there were plans to have music, vendors and a firework display, but they were cancelled due to the inclement weather over the weekend.
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Latest News
- Sal Dean joins 1,000 point club
- Panthers drop first game at AA No. 1 Williamstown
- Kentucky law capping insulin cost for many goes into effect
- Kentucky shelter working to locate pet owners post-tornado
- Kentucky House GOP leaders unveil redistricting plan
- Legion members provide relief for Ky. tornado victims
- Williamson welcomes in 2022
- Kentucky business registrations increased in 2021
Online Poll
Do you make New Year's resolutions?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Child porn found on USB drive; man arrested
- Second person charged in fatal East Williamson shooting
- Man dead after hit-and-run in North Matewan
- Mingo Central comes from behind to beat No. 1 Man, 58-55
- Area brings in New Year with flooding
- Commission addresses ambulance response times
- Williamson attorney's law license suspended for two years
- Entertainment district continues aggressive remodel of eastern KY mall
- Top stories in Mingo County for 2021
- LINDA L. EVANS WARD
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.