The City of Williamson welcomed in the New Year at midnight Saturday, Jan. 1, with the lighting of a sign reading 2022 sitting atop the historic Coal House. This was the second year of the New Year’s Eve Celebration hosted by the city, as a small crowd gathered with Mayor Charlie Hatfield to ring in the New Year. Originally there were plans to have music, vendors and a firework display, but they were cancelled due to the inclement weather over the weekend.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

