WILLIAMSON — It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Mingo County seat of Williamson as workers with Veolia spent Monday putting up the city’s Christmas lights and other decorations. The lights will be in place and turned on prior to Saturday, which is the date of the annual Great White Way Christmas Parade. Events on Saturday begin at 3 p.m. with a bake-off at the Williamson Fire Department and end with the parade at 7 p.m., which is followed by a meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Fire Department. For a complete schedule of events, visit the Great White Way Christmas Events and Parade event page on Facebook.
Williamson transforming for holiday season
