WILLIAMSON — The city of Williamson will host “Red, White and Slide” to give families an option of something to do on the July 4 holiday.
Tonya Webb, event coordinator for the city, approached council with the idea Thursday.
“What I would like to propose to the council, and this was actually the mayor’s idea,” Webb said. “I think it’s a good one, and hopefully the fire department will be on board with this. We’ve been getting a lot of requests to do something for the weekend of July 4.”
Webb said the plan is to turn the hill near the mud pit used during Dirt Days into a giant water slide. The idea came from seeing videos on social media of similar events being held in other areas for end-of-the-year parties at schools and other places.
“We’ve come up with an idea to create our own little water park, since there’s not a pool or anything like that anymore,” Webb said. “I don’t know if you’ve seen it, but several of the fire departments in different counties have created like a big slip-n-slide for adults and children. Basically it’s a huge piece of plastic that you get wet, you put shampoo down it and you let them go down one by one and have fun.”
The event will begin at noon Monday, July 4, and will be free for both adults and children. Those who want to slide will be asked to sign a waiver.
The event will include two water slides, water games, music and more. There will also be food vendors and an ice cream truck.
“There’s not a lot for children and families to do, especially right now with the way gas prices are,” Webb said. “Some people are not able to take their vacations like they used to.”
The city council also approved providing $250 in funding for the event to go toward the purchase of the supplies needed to create the slide. Mayor Charlie Hatfield said he anticipates this money will be made back with the solicitation of vendors for the event.
More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.