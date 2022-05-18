WILLIAMSON — For the first time in 20 years, the Hatfield and McCoy families are set to host a reunion festival and have chosen Williamson as the host city.
The event is set to take place Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 6-9, and approval for the event was given by the Williamson City Council Thursday.
Jack Hatfield, president of the Hatfields and McCoys Foundation, attended the meeting to ask if Williamson would become the host city for what he hopes will become an annual event.
“We are planning a Hatfield-McCoy Homecoming Festival,” Hatfield said. “The family itself has not done a reunion since that festival 20 years ago in Pikeville. At that time, it was tuned over to Pike County to do with as they wished for that festival, and it’s kind of dwindled down to nothing unfortunately.”
The event will mark the 20th anniversary of the peace treaty between the Hatfields and the McCoys, which was signed during the last reunion held.
“About 20 years ago during the peace treaty, right around the same time, there was a huge reunion over in Pikeville,” Hatfield said.
The event is set to include re-enactments, vendors and a carnival. Hatfield said they are already working to begin soliciting sponsors so the event can be free to the public.
Hatfield, who is the great-grandson of “Devil Anse” Hatfield, said the families have been working to take back control of their narrative and their history in recent years.
“I actually abandoned my career in the insurance industry and came home to work on the family history,” Hatfield said. “The family is all about taking their name back. So many people are using our names right now to make a quick buck and promote an agenda. This is the family throwing the event.”
Council member Mike Casey said he was honored that the family had chosen Williamson to host this event.
City Event Coordinator Tonya Webb said she has been excited during talks with Hatfield.
“I think it is a great opportunity for the city of Williamson,” Webb said.
The council acknowledged before voting later in the meeting that the event dates chosen by the Hatfield and McCoy Foundation was the same weekend that National Trailfest is scheduled in Gilbert.
“The only hesitation I had with him, and we talked about this, was the date that was set for that,” Webb said. “It is in conjunction with Trailfest in Gilbert. However, it is two different events. I just don’t want Gilbert to feel we’re stepping on their toes in any way because I respect what they do.”
The council said they felt the two events could compliment each other rather than being in competition because the festival in Williamson is not a trail-based event. They also said they think that trail riders in town for the Gilbert event may stop off in Williamson during the weekend for the reunion then head back to Gilbert, so the two being held on the same weekend could benefit the whole county economically.
The council ultimately approved the event. Hatfield will work with the city and his partners on planning for the event.