WILLIAMSON — The City of Williamson and the Tug Valley Area CVB will conduct a “senior class car parade” next month, as a way to honor 2020 graduates of all three local high schools.
The inaugural parade is currently scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6, as every senior from Mingo Central, Tug Valley and Belfry High School will have the chance to either drive or ride in a car through the downtown streets of Williamson in front of family and friends.
Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield said the coronavirus pandemic has been tough on everyone and that it is key to find ways to help the community heal and cope as we fight the virus.
”For one group in our community we can make a difference and offer a positive memory they won’t forget,” Hatfield said “I have suggested we offer our area’s graduating high school seniors a safe social distancing car parade for the Class of 2020. These students have been deprived of many school events and memories that they should be enjoying at this time in their life.”
The Tug Valley CVB made an event page on Facebook and said to ensure everyone follows safe distancing protocol, each graduate should ride in their own vehicle or that of a family member.
The graduate may choose to have a family member drive them — or they may choose to drive themselves — but the graduate must remain in their vehicle throughout the course of the parade, according to the CVB.
Participants will meet at Sazon Mexican Restaurant by 5:15 p.m. with the parade starting at 6 p.m.
They do encourage the graduates to decorate their cars in school spirit and place signs or poster boards identifying who they are, what school they graduated from and any future plans they may have.
The streets will be marked off to where spectators will stand 6 feet apart and will be asked to wear masks if this is still the standard protocol during this time. The Williamson City Police Department and the Williamson Fire Department will be on hand to monitor the situation.
”We will be releasing more details in the next week but please feel free to check our event page for the most up to date information,” said Hatfield, who is also president of the CVB. “Of course, we will continue to follow the updates of COVID-19 daily, and we will observe all safe distancing protocols.”
If you are a graduating senior of the three local schools and would like to participate or have any questions, message the Tug Valley Area CVB page or call 304-601-0374.