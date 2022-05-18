WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Police Department chief is looking to combat rising gas prices by possibly adding some electric cars to the department’s fleet.
Chief Grady Dotson said during the regular Williamson City Council meeting Thursday that there are grant funding opportunities available to departments looking to add electric vehicles to their rotation.
“I think that everybody sees the gas prices,” Dotson said. “A lot of your cities are going to electric police cars. I’ve done a lot of research on it. St. Albans is the first place in West Virginia that’s trying to do it. I’d like to beat them.”
Dotson said it’s estimated that the town could have an annual savings of around $10,000 in fuel costs alone by using electric vehicles for the department.
Dotson said the city’s current fleet of vehicles are all paid off, so taking on any new vehicle financing options would not add a burden to the city.
“They’re paid off,” Dotson said when asked about the current fleet. “That’s something I presented to save money too because we were paying interest.”
Dotson said he has done some initial research on the cruisers but wanted to gauge the council’s interest before pursuing it further.
“I just need your approval to look into it, and then I can bring you guys something,” Dotson said. “I’ve already looked into it personally, but I’d like to have you all’s approval. There will be grants and things like that I can look at to go get.”
Dotson said there are also grants available for having charging stations installed in the city. He said the electric cars would provide an environmental benefit along with cost savings.
“A town our size with the cars and traffic we have actually produces roughly about 77 percent CO2,” Dotson said. “That’s just me getting some rough numbers, so it would cut down carbon monoxide for our city.”
Mayor Charlie Hatfield said whether going electric or not, he wanted the city to be proactive in ensuring the department retains a usable fleet of vehicles.
Dotson said many cruiser orders are over a year out, so when making a decision there would still be a wait before getting the cruiser in so being proactive is the best approach.
Council member Joseph Bucci said he would be interested to see a cost comparison for the maintenance of the electric vehicles along with the information about obtaining them if the city goes that route.
Dotson said the vehicles are used pretty heavily because there are officers who share cruisers leading to more wear and tear, so looking ahead is the best option to ensure officers are able to remain on the road in case a cruiser has issues as they continue to age.
The council approved allowing Dotson to do further research into funding opportunities for obtaining more cruisers, both going the electric route or getting traditional vehicles.