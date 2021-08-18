WILLIAMSON — Two street events — one for vendors and one for some fun with kids — were held in downtown Williamson on Saturday.
On the Williamson Health and Wellness Center parking lot at the corner of Second Avenue and Pike Street, the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce held their Sunset Market, which featured vendors from a variety of artisans, authors and others.
Just down the street by Social Security and Magistrate Court, the Healthy in the Hills Network and Williamson Health and Wellness Center held their annual back-to-school block party event, which featured inflatables, a DJ, carnival games, food and other fun activities like a rodeo ride.
Williamson Health and Wellness was also on hand to offer services like COVID-19 vaccinations, blood pressure checks, heart age calculations, stroke risk score card, A1c checks and prediabetes risk tests, all at no cost.
